Savannah Guthrie's kids get 'quarantine haircuts' in adorable new pics

Plenty of celebs have been showing off their quarantine haircuts on social media, but Savannah Guthrie clearly has the cutest home barbershop customers!

On Saturday, the TODAY co-anchor posted a series of adorable pics on Instagram of her little ones, Vale and Charley, ready for their home haircuts. And while Savannah may have been "holding her breath" as her husband, Mike, wielded the scissors, we think the results are pretty remarkable!

"Charley entrusts his tumbleweed-esque quarantine hair to the hands of the master, @feldmike, and as a wise man once said: 'you’re gonna like the way you look,'" she captioned a series of pictures featuring Charley, 3, getting a haircut from the barber, aka his dad.

In the first pic, Charley wears an art smock while dad Michael Feldman goes in with the scissors. In the following photos we see dad concentrating hard as locks of Charley's hair fall to the floor. Feldman has all the tools a pro needs nearby including a spray bottle of water, a comb and some claw clips to section off the hair. Next, we see the finished result and Charley is clearly one happy customer, admiring himself in a hand-held mirror. After that, it was big sister Vale's turn.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Big sis gets right in for the next available appointment and gets a nice trim," wrote Guthrie, adding the hashtags #curls, #curlsfordays, #homehaircutsofinstagram and #holdingmybreath

And while it's understandable that Guthrie was nervous letting her husband near those gorgeous curls, it looks like overall he did a pretty great job on the home haircuts. The anchor's famous friends and fans were all unanimous in their support.

"Mike Fekkai!" posted writer and actor Jill Kargman, referencing the famous celebrity hair stylist, Frédéric Fekkai.

"The clips on his shirt!! So adorable," exclaimed another poster, referring to the claw clips Feldman has on his shirtsleeve, a total pro stylist move.

"So precious and good job on the haircut!" posted another commenter.

Some fans also noticed little Charley's painted toenails in one of the pictures and guessed that his big sis had gotten up to some quarantine salon activities of her own.

"Looks like Big Sis has been doing pedis on Charlie," posted the fan. "Even my son-in-law gets his nails painted by my Grand Daughter... whatever it takes!"

It's been a busy week in the home salon for Guthrie, who also took some time out to color her own hair.

"Let's do this!" she posted as she received advice from a professional colorist, all the while with Charley hanging on her arm.

Guthrie wasn't the only TODAY family member to try out home haircuts on their kids. Last month, Carson Daly gave his son, Jackson, 11, a super stylish fade, remarking that he was pleased with his work.

Feeling inspired by all these great at-home cuts but not sure where to begin? Try booking an appointment with this virtual barbershop and your little ones can look just as sharp as Charley, Vale and Jackson!