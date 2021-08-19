Savannah Guthrie gave TODAY viewers a peek of what goes on behind-the-scenes when she works from home.

The mom of two posted to Instagram Thursday a sweet carousel of photos showing a live look from her at-home anchor set-up.

"behind the scenes of the Work From Home bureau," the TODAY co-host wrote with a laughing emoji.

In addition to Savannah's work-related items — a teleprompter, notepad, coffee, water, and lip gloss — Vale, 7, and Charley, 4, are at her feet coloring with an assortment of markers.

Vale, 7, and Charley, 4, assist Savannah when she works from home. savannahguthrie / Instagram

"Just wondering what determines whether you stay home or go into “the office”?" one curious commenter asked.

Savannah Guthrie's at-home bureau features kids, Vale, and Charley. savannahguthrie / Instagram

"Kids" Savannah replied with a heart eyes emoji.

It's not the first time Vale and Charley have reported for duty at home.

Earlier this year, Vale "worked" as mom's production assistant.

"little home studio helper this morning …" Savannah captioned photos showing her daughter behind the camera.

While broadcasting from home at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, both kids hopped in mom's lap, ready for their close-ups.

Sometimes Vale and Charley even get to assist mom in Studio1A.

During a June 7, 2021 segment, Savannah was shocked Charley, Vale, and husband, Michael Feldman, surprised her by delivering a cake live on air to celebrate her 10th anniversary with TODAY.

"Now all my dreams came true," Savannah tearfully said during the segment. "Thank you so much. Guys, now my whole family is here!"

