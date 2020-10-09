See the sweet message Savannah Guthrie's daughter left on her laptop

We could all use a little daily affirmation from Vale Guthrie Feldman.

On Instagram, Savannah posted a message 6-year-old Vale left on her laptop after finishing her virtual homework:

"I love pepole/ and pepole/ love me," Vale had typed, haiku-style, "yay / LOVE."

"I can't stop thinking — how much better would the world be if we all went through life thinking like this?" Savannah added. "Never lose your spirit, sweet girl!"

On her sixth birthday in August, Savannah wrote to Vale, "You really do have a touch of stardust in you. You shine and smile and laugh and love with every drop of energy in your being. Your joy is infectious and your affection is for all. You are the gift we get to unwrap every day."

Vale's empowering and optimistic message also comes perfectly timed for this weekend's International Day of the Girl on October 11.

"Make a T-shirt just like this! Spelling and all," suggested one of Savannah's Instagram commenters.

We'd wear that T-shirt!