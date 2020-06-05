Savannah Guthrie's daughter, Vale, graduates kindergarten — see the pics

Kids grow up so fast! It seems like just yesterday we were helping TODAY's Savannah Guthrie welcome her firstborn, Vale, into the world ... and now, here she is — a graduate!

Of kindergarten, that is. Which is actually a pretty big deal, as Mom noted in an Instagram post Friday.

"Our graduate — getting her kindergarten degree with homemade cap and bathrobe gown at zoom school today," Savannah wrote in the caption. "And so proud she’s just gotta give herself a hug."

Be sure to click on the image to scroll through all the adorable pictures, which show an all-in-pink Vale, 5, with a headband of feathers and homemade mortarboard cap. In one, she's hoisting a flower bouquet of victory; in the next she's beaming up at the camera, blue eyes shining; next we see her looking solemn in profile; and finally she's gathered in the bosom of her family — including her mom, dad Mike Feldman and brother Charley, 3.

The whole family got together to wish Vale a happy graduation. savannahguthrie/Instagram

TODAY fans have been following Vale since before she was even born; Savannah announced she was pregnant in March 2014. When the little gal was born August 13 of that year, she weighed in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

"I think we found heaven in this little hospital room in New York City," Savannah said at the time.

Then, last September, we saw Vale head off to her first day of kindergarten with another series of smiling family pictures.

"And just like that, we have a kindergartner!" Savannah wrote.

Not anymore, though: Now they have an almost first grader! Congrats, Vale!