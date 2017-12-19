Savannah Guthrie regrets suggesting this Christmas gift for Vale

share tweet pin email

It’s very clear that Savannah Guthrie’s daughter, Vale, marches to the beat of her own drum.

This one happens to be a gift she received from her aunt — and it appears to be driving her parents a bit bonkers.

When your sister buys your daughter the gift that will keep on giving. Thanks? pic.twitter.com/HkosKBoSjI — Mike Feldman (@feldmike) December 17, 2017

The TODAY anchor’s 3-year-old daughter seems to be enjoying a toy drum (which is $36 on Amazon) she received, according to a photo tweeted out by Savannah’s husband, Mike Feldman.

“When your sister buys your daughter the gift that will keep on giving. Thanks?” he wrote with a photo that showed Vale, the drum around her neck, a drumstick in each hand and a smile on her face.

As many parents know, the toy drum might be small in size, but the noise it pounds into the brains of grown-ups is mighty.

I suggested the drum for a gift. Why why why https://t.co/pXiECYF3ng — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) December 18, 2017

Savannah quickly fessed up to her part of the uproar.

“I suggested the drum for a gift. Why why why,” she wrote, retweeting Feldman’s post.

Vale appears to be enjoying a wonderful holiday seasons so far. In addition to getting a fun new toy, she recently got to visit one of her idols, Peppa Pig.

The face-to-snout meeting came when Peppa, a rockstar among the preschool bunch, paid a visit last week to TODAY's Studio 1A. Vale initially appeared stunned by her brush with fame, but began jumping up and down with excitement after the shock wore off.

