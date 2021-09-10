It’s back to school for Vale and Charley!

In an adorable series of photos shared on Instagram, Savannah Guthrie reveals the school year comes with some emotions, writing “first day feels.”

Vale, 7, smiles for the camera while Charley, 4, shows off proper mask usage. He eventually pulls his mask down and gazes at his sister. In the last snapshot, Charley looks off to the side as Vale looks downward with a grin. The pair aren’t the only students heading back-to-school this week — Dylan Dreyer celebrated Calvin’s first day in kindergarten on Thursday.

Vale is staring second grade and celebrated her birthday last month, which Guthrie marked with a moving post. “Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely. You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day,” she wrote.

In June, Charley graduated from preschool, wearing a tiny gown and a mortarboard cap. Guthrie shared a series of photos from his big day, adding “so proud!!”

The two children have had an eventful summer and even received a personalized message from the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team. Vale felt so excited and “overwhelmed” by the message from her superheroes. Here’s hoping the school year offers them as many wonderful memories as their summer did.