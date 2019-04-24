Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 24, 2019, 6:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Bryanna Cappadona

Savannah Guthrie has said she feels “so lucky” to have been able to become a mother in her 40s, and looking back, she’s happy that it happened when it did.

The TODAY co-anchor opened up in People’s new Beautiful Issue about taking on parenthood later in life with husband Mike Feldman and why the timing couldn’t have been better for her.

“I always wanted to be a mom,” Savannah said, “and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance.”

As Savannah recently recounted on TODAY’s fourth hour, she and Feldman dated for 5 1/2 years before getting engaged in 2013. (She even broke up with him on the day of his proposal!) Fast forward a year, and Savannah, then 42, revealed on her wedding weekend that she and Mike were expecting.

“When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet,” she told People.

Daughter Vale, now 4, was born that August, and son Charley, 2, came in 2016. In a recent interview with Health magazine, Savannah called Vale a miracle and Charley, who came into the world thanks to in vitro fertilization, a “medical miracle.”

She told People that, as a mom in her 40s, she's “able to prioritize” and has a “good head on (her) shoulders.”

“I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen,” Savannah added.

“Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids. ... We feel so lucky to have each other.”