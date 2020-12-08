Savannah celebrates Charley's birthday: 'Four years of this beautiful boy'

Happy birthday, Charley!

On Tuesday, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie celebrated her little boy’s big day on Instagram with a heartfelt message and 10 absolutely adorable photos.

“Four years of this beautiful boy,” Savannah wrote alongside the pics. “Where does the time go? It goes in my heart, it goes in my own little scrapbook of memories held dear, the sweet, sometimes quiet sometimes raucous moments I am treasuring this morning, blessings I am counting one by one.”

Then, reflecting further on her December baby, she added, “Thank you, God, for the gift I unwrap every day: Charles Max Feldman.”

The photos show just how much Charley has grown in those four years. No matter the age, from the dashing little man shot that opens the collection to the sweet baby pics at the end, his sweet smile stays the same.

Savannah and husband Mike Feldman welcomed Charley to the world in 2016, making their daughter, Vale, who just turned 6 in August, a big sister. Among her first words for him were, “I love you, baby brother.”

The siblings remain just as close today.

They even joined Savannah on the show back in March, when the “bedhead bureau” made an appearance as she worked from home.

Savannah has made no secret of how much she adores her children, and how much she loves being a mom.

“I always wanted to be a mom,” she told People magazine in an interview last year.

But she feared that she and Mike may have waited too long.

“It took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” she explained.

However, less than a year after they married in 2014, a 42-year-old Savannah welcomed Vale to the world. Then, two years later, little Charley joined the family thanks to in vitro fertilization, which led Mom to dub him her “medical miracle.”

The timing of it all proved to be perfect.

“I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen,” she told People. “Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids.”