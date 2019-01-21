Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto

On this holiday weekend, our TODAY anchors are taking some time to enjoy a little R&R together.

Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly's wife, Siri Daly, brought their families together for a cozy weekend to beat the chilly winter temperatures that are taking over the East Coast.

On Monday, Jenna shared an adorable photo that showed all of the mothers and their daughters wearing matching pink and white heart-printed pajamas.

Vale (Savannah's daughter), Poppy and Mila (Jenna's daughters), and London and Etta (Siri's daughters) posed alongside their moms for the cute snapshot captioned, "Girls rule...#andcharley #andhusbands #andqueso #andmatchingPJ's."

Siri posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the delicious queso that Jenna mentioned in her caption.

siriouslydelicious/Instagram

And Savannah shared a pic of queso that she said Jenna made. She captioned the photo, "From keto to Dorito: my weekend in a nutshell."

Savannah also shared some more outtakes from their little photo shoot in matching jammies. She wrote, "Matching by day and by night #upstateofmind," which seemed to be a theme of the weekend.

Savannah posted another photo from the festivities that she captioned, "I will be remaining upstate of mind until further notice."

Savannah, Jenna and Siri are all wearing matching green short-sleeved T-shirts printed with "Upstate of Mind" along with an outline of the state of New York.

Jenna posted another fun photo in the matching shirts to her Instagram Stories.

jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna's girls were all bundled up to brave the frigid temperatures and enjoy some candy in a cute Instagram Story she shared, which was captioned, "Upstate snow weekend."

jennabhager/Instagram

It looks like our TODAY anchors had a fun-filled snowy weekend together. We are so glad they shared the pictures so we could join in on the fun!