Savannah shares her favorite Bible verse — and the 1 she picked out for Vale

Faith plays an important role in Savannah Guthrie's life, and over the years, the TODAY co-anchor developed a list of some Bible verses that really speak to her.

Take Psalm 23, for instance. In a recent interview with Guideposts magazine, Savannah revealed that verse is one of her favorites, saying it "lives in me."

"My cousin gave me this verse when I was a little girl and told me to memorize it. I have recited it to myself thousands of times and reflected on it morning, noon and night," she said.

Psalm 23 begins with: "The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul." Guideposts refers to that particular passage as "one of the best-loved chapters in the Bible."

Savannah opens up about her faith in a new interview. Guideposts Magazine

Every so often, Savannah takes a liking to another verse, of course, and she said one from Zephaniah has been on her mind a lot lately: “The Lord your God is with you, the mighty warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.”

The mother of two has even encouraged her daughter Vale, 6, to memorize it and take it to heart.

"I told her, 'I think this is your verse, and I think you can memorize it,'" she told the magazine.