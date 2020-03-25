Savannah encouraging her kids to let out emotions during this tough time: 'Let's all cry!'

Savannah Guthrie says there have been some tense moments with her children while she's been working from home, but also some beautiful ones.

She spoke with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on TODAY Wednesday about her experience working from home instead of Studio 1A for the past week for precautionary reasons related to the spread of the coronavirus.

"I really feel like I've actually kind of snapped at my kids more in the last seven days than I have in their entire lives,'' she said. "I think because even though we're trying to keep it pretty cool and even-handed, they sense that something's different."

Savannah has been working out of a makeshift "studio" in the basement of her home since March 18 because she was feeling under the weather last week and wanted to use caution amid the spread of the coronavirus.

She has spent her extra time at home enjoying the highs and lows of being in close quarters with daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 3, who made an adorable cameo appearance during the show last week.

They have also had some family fun by watching the kids perform "Olympic" feats on a tiny trampoline.

Vale has been particularly attached to Savannah during her time at home.

"She finally just said, 'Mom, I think I miss school,''' Savannah said. "I miss my friends, I miss morning meeting, I miss recess, I miss Mr. G,' and it just kind of broke my heart, but also just also broke it wide open."

She encouraged Vale to let all her feelings and emotions out during a difficult time.

"I'm like, 'You tell me more about that, what else do you miss?''' she said. "Let's hear it, let's get it out. Do you have any more tears to cry? Let's all cry.' And then let's move on. And I think sometimes we need to do that."

Savannah shared her ups and downs after Jenna said she has gotten a little frazzled as well with her three children during her time at home.

"Our kids just want us, even not in our perfect ways,'' Jenna said. "You all know I can get a little testy."

"I'm impressed you're even doing school right now,'' Savannah responded. "It's spring break for our kids. I was waiting until next week."