May 2, 2019, 9:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Savannah Guthrie and her 4-year-old daughter, Vale, are always adorable together, but they took it to a sweet new level Thursday by posing in matching outfits.

The TODAY anchor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her little girl both wearing hip leather jackets. "Matchy Matchy with my girl," she captioned it, adding a heart emoji.

Savannah's TODAY colleagues jumped into the comments to say how much they loved the precious mother-daughter snap.

"Cutest girls," wrote Jenna Bush Hager.

"Aaaaand I want to frame this," said Siri Daly.

Just last week, viewers got to see for themselves how sweet little Vale is when she swung by the TODAY studio as part of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

Joining her in the adorable kid takeover were Carson and Siri Daly's 10-year-old son, Jackson — who helped Dad deliver the Daly Click — and Craig Melvin's smiling 5-year-old son, Delano, who was also a natural on the air.

Savannah Guthrie and her daughter, Vale, in Studio 1A last week as part of Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Later in the day, Dylan Dreyer's little guy, 2-year-old Calvin, popped in, too, just in time to help interview Cookie Monster!

Here's hoping we see more of these cute TODAY kids soon!