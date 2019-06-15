Happy graduation Vale and Charley!

Savannah's 4-year-old daughter Vale and 2-year-old son Charley both have much to celebrate this week.

On Friday, Savannah shared a video and snapshots from her daughter Vale’s preschool graduation and son Charley’s pre-preschool graduation.

"My heart bursts with gratitude," the TODAY co-anchor wrote on Instagram. "Can’t believe I have two little graduates! First day of preschool (and pre-preschool) seems a long time ago. So proud of my little loves. Thank you, next!"

Both Vale and Charley absolutely rocked the graduation cap look, as their talented mom captured each of their milestones.

Vale will move on to kindergarten next year and her younger brother Charley looks forward to starting preschool in the fall.

In her Instagram post, Savannah also included photos of Vale and Charley hugging on their first day of school back in September.

Vale gave her little brother both a hug and a kiss on the head before their big first day.

"My heart bursts (and breaks) to look at these two headed off to their first day of school!" Savannah wrote at the time. "Thanking God this day and every day for my little dreams come true."

According to Savannah, getting her kids up and out to school on their first day was no easy task. Vale didn't want to start — let alone finish! — preschool back in the fall.

“I tried to ask her, ‘Well, why do you not want to go to school?’ She said, ‘I want to stay home with you and Charley and Daddy,’" Savannah said.

Vale wanted to stay home with her family, so as to not miss a single moment of fun.

“She had total FOMO," Savannah said, using the acronym "fear of missing out." "She thought that this whole party was going on without her while she’s off at school.”

Luckily, Vale found a party of her own at school and flourished alongside her fellow students.

Here's to a well-deserved summer of fun for the entire family. Vale won't miss out at all with her adoring mom, loving dad and sweet brother!