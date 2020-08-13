Savannah reflects on having a baby at 42 on Vale's 6th birthday: 'I believe in miracles'

Happy birthday, Vale!

Savannah Guthrie celebrated her older child turning 6 on Thursday with a slideshow of adorable photos of Vale and a sweet message for her daughter on Instagram.

"This little bundle of sparkle came into our lives six years ago today... and oh, how we have loved you every moment since," Savannah wrote. "Vale Guthrie Feldman, you really do have a touch of stardust in you. You shine and smile and laugh and love with every drop of energy in your being. Your joy is infectious and your affection is for all. You are the gift we get to unwrap every day. Happiest 6th Birthday."

The photos shared by Savannah, 48, show Vale going from an adorable baby to a stylish and sassy little girl who looks just like her dad, Savannah's husband Mike Feldman.

She followed with another poignant Instagram post featuring a group of photos from Vale's birth and a message of gratitude.

"I believe in love at first sight," she wrote. "And I believe in miracles. Having a baby at 42 was certainly both. I am thanking God today and every day. I will never, ever, ever get over this blessing. There is always hope."

Savannah has also said that she's felt "so lucky" to have become a mother in her 40s. In an interview with People last year, she opened up about why the timing worked out later in life to start a family.

“I always wanted to be a mom,” she said, “and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance.”

She continued: “I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen. Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids. ... We feel so lucky to have each other.”

Savannah hanging out with Vale on the TODAY plaza. Nathan Congleton for TODAY

Vale also shares her special day with another member of the TODAY family, Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Poppy, who is celebrating turning 5 on Thursday.

It's been a big year for Vale, who graduated from kindergarten during the pandemic after she showed how grown up she is on the first day of school.

She also showed she might follow in her mom's footsteps on TV when she popped up on TODAY in March and April with her younger brother, Charley, 3, to pay a visit from the "bedhead bureau" and say hello to everyone while Savannah was working from home.

Vale has been particularly attached to Savannah during her time at home amid the pandemic.

"She finally just said, 'Mom, I think I miss school,''' Savannah said on TODAY in March. "I miss my friends, I miss morning meeting, I miss recess, I miss Mr. G,' and it just kind of broke my heart, but also just also broke it wide open."

The family has made sure to have some fun, whether it's the kids joining Savannah on TODAY or performing "Olympic" feats on a tiny trampoline. Savannah has also encouraged Vale to share her emotions during a difficult and confusing time for children.

"I'm like, 'You tell me more about that, what else do you miss?''' she said. "Let's hear it, let's get it out. Do you have any more tears to cry? Let's all cry.' And then let's move on. And I think sometimes we need to do that."