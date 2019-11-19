Sarah Palin's daughter Willow welcomes twin girls — see the photo

Sign up for our newsletter

Sarah Palin is a grandmother again.

Willow Bailey, the daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has revealed on Instagram that she has given birth to twin girls.

“Banks and Blaise... we are so in love with you girls,” she captioned the photo of the girls dressed in pink onesies with caps on their heads.

The girls are the first children for Palin and husband Ricky Bailey, whom she married in 2018.

Palin announced she was expecting back in May.

"@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world! Baby Baileys arriving December 2019," she wrote.

The twins continue the Palin family tree’s expansion. Willow’s sister Bristol has three kids and brother Track has two children.

Willow is one of five children Sarah Palin has with Todd Palin, who filed for divorce earlier this year.

The former Alaska governor appeared to be overjoyed with the girls' arrival.

"Banks&Blaise!! BlessingX2 Congratulations Willow&Ricky = and then there were four," she wrote on Instagram along with a carousel of photos of the family with the babies.