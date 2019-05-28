Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 28, 2019, 2:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The Palin family is about to add two more members.

Willow Bailey, the daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, announced on Instagram Monday that she and husband Ricky Bailey are expecting twins.

Bailey posted a framed announcement that reads, "And then there were four Baby Bailey's (sic) arriving December 2019."

"@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!" she wrote in the caption. "Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019 #TWINS."

The twins are the first children for the Baileys, who got married last year at a ceremony in the Palin family's home state of Alaska.

Willow, 24, is Sarah Palin's second-oldest daughter after sister Bristol, 28, and one of five children of the former governor of Alaska.

The twins will make Sarah Palin a grandmother of five, as Bristol is a mother of three children.

Congrats to Willow and Ricky!