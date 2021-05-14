Sarah Jessica Parker is sharing a "weepy" tribute to her 18-year-old son, James Wilkie, ahead of his upcoming high school graduation.

The "Sex and the City" star, 56, who shares James with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, 59, posted a photo of James walking "into the sunset" Friday on Instagram. The pic finds the teen wearing a purple hoodie sweatshirt and a striped headband.

In her caption, Parker shared her pride in James' accomplishment, writing, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future.

"It's a milestone," she continued. "Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent."

Parker added that the whole family, including James' 11-year-old twin sisters, Marion and Tabitha, was cheering for James.

"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," she wrote.

The actor concluded her sweet post, "We love you so dear Son and brother. X, Mama."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick pose with son James Wilkie in April 2017. Walter McBride / WireImage

Parker's Hollywood pals commented with their own congrats for James.

"I’m crying. I remember James as he started his journey... and now we have Ben starting his right down the street," Bravo host Andy Cohen wrote in reference to his 2-year-old son, Benjamin.

Cohen added, "I’m happy we can all be in each other’s lives for the important stuff. We are all so proud of JW."

Parker's "Sex and the City" co-star Willie Garson wrote, "Congratulations JW! A teary yet hopeful milestone, full of memories and possibilities ... we love you."

Oscar winner and mom of three Reese Witherspoon found the post relatable.

"Beautifully said. This one hit deep," wrote Witherspoon, who opened up in 2019 about how she cried when daughter Ava left for college.

Last October, Parker shared an equally heartfelt message to James when he turned 18.

The "Hocus Pocus" star took to Instagram to share a gallery of adorable pics of James when he was younger, including one of Parker holding him in the air when he was just a baby.

"My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming," she wrote.

She went on to call her love for her son "an ache and an honor" and shared how exciting it was for her to watch the "first time voter" mature into a young man.

"As you leap toward and into your future," wrote Parker, "I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead."

