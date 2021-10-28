Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare picture of son James on his birthday

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The "Sex and the City" star can't help but marvel at the passage of time.
By Drew Weisholtz

Sarah Jessica Parker gave her fans a gift Thursday when she posted a photo of son James Wilkie Broderick on his birthday.

“He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us,” she captioned the closeup picture, which shows more than a hint of how he may have inherited his mother’s distinctive cheekbones.

Parker, who posted a picture of James in September as he began college, said he is now finding his own path.

“He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell. New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings.”

Parker, who has been hard at work on the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That ...," said this birthday marks a break from past ones, since he has left home.

“On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays,” she wrote. “Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true. Xxx, Mama.”

Parker and husband Matthew Broderick are also parents to twin 12-year-old girls Marion and Tabitha, the latter whom she took with her to her New York City shoe store in June. She often shields her kids’ faces in social media posts, including this past May when she celebrated James’ high school graduation.

The next month, she honored Marion and Tabitha for finishing sixth grade with a post showing each of them from the back.

“So long to 6th grade. Hello to our rising 7th graders,” she wrote.

“Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock! Happy summer!” she added.

