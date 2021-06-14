Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare pics of twin daughters as they finish 6th grade

Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters are growing up fast! The 11-year-olds, Tabitha and Marion, are officially sixth-grade graduates and are moving on up to seventh grade in the fall.

The "Sex and the City" star posted a sweet shoutout to her daughters on Instagram Friday and included two photos of the girls on their way to school.

"So long to 6th grade. Hello to our rising 7th graders," she wrote in the caption.

The proud mom rarely posts photos of her children but will occasionally share pictures of them shot from behind to protect their privacy, like the ones she just shared.

In her post, the 56-year-old also took a moment to express her gratitude for her daughters' teachers.

"Thank you dear teachers. For your kindness, good humor, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York!" she wrote.

The actor ended the post by wishing her girls a happy summer and sharing a welcome message for them: "Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock!"

Just last week, Parker's fans enjoyed a rare sighting of Tabitha when the actor brought her daughter on a field trip to her New York City shoe store, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The duo even coordinated their outfits with matching metallic shoes!

Talk about a fun field trip! Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

One of the last times we've seen Parker make a public appearance with her two daughters was back in 2018 when she took the twins to New York City Ballet's spring gala.

Parker and her daughters posed on the red carpet before heading into the New York City Ballet spring gala in 2018. Shutterstock

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, also have an 18-year-old son, James Wilkie, and the proud mom recently sent a shoutout to him when he graduated high school.

"High School Graduation. And all that it means. 'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost."- Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby. Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land," she wrote.