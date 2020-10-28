See Sarah Jessica Parker's message to 'beloved son' on his 18th birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker's oldest child is 18!

James Wilkie Broderick is celebrating his birthday Wednesday, and his proud mom marked the occasion with a sweet message on Instagram.

"My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming," the actor wrote.

The "Sex and the City" star called her love for her son "an ache and an honor" and expressed how excited she is to watch her son continue to mature.

"As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead," she wrote.

Parker, 55, who also shares twin 11-year-old daughters, Marion and Tabitha, with her husband, Matthew Broderick, 58, shared a series of adorable photos of her son, including one in which she's lifting him up high in the air when he was a baby.

Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie Broderick in 2017 Michael Kovac / Getty Images for GQ

Parker also noted that this birthday is an especially momentous occasion for her son.

"Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so," she wrote.

The actor's close friend Andy Cohen commented on the post, writing, "Cannot believe he is 18! He is an incredible young man."

The mother of three replied, "Thank you dearest Andy. You are a big part of these last, gone so fast 18 years. You will know soon yourself," she wrote, referencing Cohen's 1-year-old son, Ben.

Parker replied to several of her Instagram followers' well-wishes and even wished several people who share the same birthday a happy day.

In 2019, the proud mom shared another birthday wish for her son when he turned 17.

"October 28th, 2002. The date that changed every breath we take and what we thought we knew love to mean,'' she wrote. "We watch you grow and capture life with admiration, pride and profound love. So grateful someone captured our unbridled joy we recall so vividly those 17 years ago. Happy birthday beloved son James Wilkie."

Parker has also honored her twin daughters on their special day in the past; she posted an endearing message to them when they turned 10 last year.

“Today you are 10,” the actor wrote. “And I could spend hours remembering all the moments between your arrival and today. Happy birthday you decaders! I love you.”