Help the TODAY anchors break a Guinness World Records title! Sign up here to take part

Parents

Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare red carpet appearance with twin daughters

TODAY

Thursday night was a big evening for Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughters!

The "Divorce" and "Sex and the City" star brought her 8-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta out on the town on May 3, chaperoning them to New York City Ballet's Spring Gala.

Shutterstock
Tabitha Broderick, mom Sarah Jessica Parker and Marion Broderick all take a turn on the red carpet before heading into the New York City Ballet Spring Gala on May 3.

It was a rare red carpet appearance for the young ladies, who looked very summery in flower prints, from their dresses to their Mary Jane shoes to their headbands, which held back their long blond locks. (We got some close-ups courtesy mom of both shoes and hair on Instagram.)

Shoes moving toward @nycballet Spring gala. With my gals. Xsj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

The "baby" Time to get dressed! X

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Special night @nycballet and my wee dates are getting ready. X,SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

We also can't get over how adorable their little purses are!

And Parker, 53, also looked terrific in an off-white knee-length dress covered in a sheer layer and satin trim, plus silver sparkling pumps.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Sarah Jessica Parker weighs in on 'Sex and the City 3'

Play Video - 0:44

Sarah Jessica Parker weighs in on 'Sex and the City 3'

Play Video - 0:44

We're going to guess dad Matthew Broderick and their son James, 15, had a guy's night at home. Parker and Broderick have been married since 1997.

Parker's daughters are occasionally seen heading to school in mom's photos, but they don't make a lot of red carpet experiences. It's nice to see that they're growing up as stylish and cultured as Mama!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Parents Moms Trending

TOP