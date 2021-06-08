When you're Sarah Jessica Parker's daughter, "take your child to work day" is a particularly fun experience.

On Sunday, the actor brought her daughter Tabitha Broderick on a field trip to her New York City shoe store SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, and it looks like the 11-year-old had a blast.

The "Sex and the City" star, who has developed quite a reputation for being a fashionista, first opened her New York City flagship store in midtown Manhattan last summer and she also has a total of eight store locations around the globe.

Talk about a fun field trip! Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

In one photo from their excursion, the mother-daughter duo posed outside the store and showed off their keen sense of style. Tabitha looked adorable in a floral-patterned flutter sleeve dress and a vibrant mask, while her mother stayed cool in a gray sleeveless dress and a navy mask. The 56-year-old also coordinated with her daughter in matching metallic shoes.

Like mother, like daughter! GC Images

Once inside the store, the pair seemed to have fun looking around at the latest shoe displays and Tabitha slipped into a pair of open-toe sandals. Tabitha's twin sister Marion didn't come along for the outing, and the 11-year-old appeared to enjoy some undivided attention from her stylish mom.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughter Tabitha Broderick seem to share a love of fashion. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

The mother of three doesn't make many public appearances with her children, but in 2018, she took her twins to New York City Ballet's Spring Gala and the photos were quite adorable. Much like their mother, the girls looked pretty impeccable in flirty dresses and fun headbands.

The three stylish ladies posed on the red carpet before heading into the New York City Ballet Spring Gala in 2018. Shutterstock

The same year, the proud mom shared a photo of one of her daughters on her first day of school.

"First day of 4th grade," she captioned the photo. "No backpack, no books, no school supplies. Hopefully just some confidence and the excitement of the unknown. The Fall, full of promise and possibilities. X, SJ. Ps thanks husband for capturing for me."

Parker is also a mom to son James Wilkie, 18, and recently shared a rare photo of him as he celebrated his high school graduation.

Last October, the actor also sent her son a sweet shout-out on his 18th birthday.

"My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming," the actor wrote at the time.

"As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead."