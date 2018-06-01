share tweet pin email

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock and Hoda Kotb have one very significant thing in common: they're both moms to adopted children.

In an upcoming exclusive interview for TODAY, the "Oceans 8" star and Hoda talked about how having children changed their lives.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Sandra Bullock talks motherhood and adoption with Hoda Kotb Play Video - 0:49 Sandra Bullock talks motherhood and adoption with Hoda Kotb Play Video - 0:49

"There are hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child," Bullock said, growing emotional. "You're a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child."

Cue tears and hugs!

Bullock is mom to Louis, 8, whom she adopted in 2010, and Laila, 5, who was adopted in 2012. Kotb adopted Haley Joy, 1, in February 2017.

In addition to discussing being moms and adoption, the two also discussed what it was like to become parents later in their careers, and Bullock's longevity in Hollywood.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Sandra Bullock's hilarious tribute to son Louis at People's Choice Play Video - 2:02 See Sandra Bullock's hilarious tribute to son Louis at People's Choice Play Video - 2:02

The 53-year-old actress noted not everyone seemed to have positive feelings about her adoption.

"It's amazing to me how we can take away people's happiness by telling them that this is the box that you have to stay in," she says. "There is no box. There is no box."

Check back with TODAY on Monday, June 4, for the full interview.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.