Sandra Bullock: I'm 'grateful' that 'Black Panther' makes my kids feel proud

Sandra Bullock is a big fan of "Black Panther" thanks to the film's positive impact on her kids.

At the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, the actress opened up to Access about getting tearful when she spoke with the film's cast members backstage.

"I started to cry backstage when I was telling (the 'Black Panther' cast) how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother," said the 53-year-old actress.

Bullock, whose son, Louis, 8, and daughter, Laila, born in 2012, are black, said the superhero film's success shows how far American culture has progressed in recent years.

"I'm so grateful to Marvel because about five years ago, my son asked me if there were any brown Legos," she explained. "And I said, 'Yes, there are,' and I got a Sharpie and I turned Spider-Man brown, I turned the Legos brown and I don’t have to turn them brown anymore."

Even though her children are too young to actually see the action-packed movie, Bullock's daughter proudly owns plenty of "Black Panther" goodies.

"My daughter has all the swag. I bought her swag before it even came out," Bullock said. "She runs around in the Black Panther mask — which is scary when she comes out of the dark."

Bullock also predicted the film, which has held the No. 1 spot at the box office for three weeks in a row, will win a few Oscars of its own next awards season.

"It will be back here next year," she said. "There is no doubt in my mind."