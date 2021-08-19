Salma Hayek is proud of her blended family.

While on vacation last week, Hayek, 54, shared a photo of herself lounging on a boat with her 14-year-old stepson Augustin “Augie” James.

In the sweet snap, Augie, whose parents are François-Henri Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista, flashes a big smile. Hayek is also beaming.

“Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!!” the Spanish actor captioned her Instagram post.

Evangelista, 56, quickly replied with two heart emojis. Many fans chimed in to marvel about just how much Augie resembles his mom.

“They look so much alike!” one person wrote.

Added another, “@lindaevaneglista Your twin.”

Linda Evangelista and her son, Augustin James, posed for a photo in 2014. James Devaney / GC Images

Hayek shares 13-year-old daughter Valentina with Pinault, who she married in 2009.

The French businessman, 59, is also dad to son François, 23, and 20-year-old daughter Mathilde, from his previous marriage to Dorothée Lepère.

When Mathilde celebrated her birthday in February, Hayek gushed on Instagram, “my champion, you are such a bright light in our lives. I love you to the moon and back.”

Earlier this summer, the “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” star revealed that she and Pinault have never exchanged “nasty” words with one another during their 12-year union.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem — never finding who is to blame or, ‘You should have done this or that.’ No. All our energy goes into, ‘How do we solve this?’” Hayek explained during Facebook’s “Red Table Talk.”

Hayek acknowledged it’s not always so easy with Valentina, who will turn 14 next month.

“I’ve been learning to get out of the way.. to let them be who they are. To give them the chance to take the chance to be unique,” she said. “And that is not easy. And when you give them a voice, the first person they use it [on] is you.”

