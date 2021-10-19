Salma Hayek's 14-year-old daughter makes rare red carpet appearance with mom

What a fun and fashionable girls' night out!

Salma Hayek brought her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, with her to the "Eternals" premiere Monday night and the mother-daughter duo looked like they had an amazing time.

The 55-year-old stars in the upcoming Marvel movie, which is set to be released on Nov. 5 and she looked stunning on the red carpet in a black gown with a plunging neckline, high slit and peplum detailing at the waist. She accessorized with a sleek black clutch, gold heels, a striking double layer necklace and a shiny blowout.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Jordan Strauss / AP

Valentina seems to have inherited her mom's great fashion sense and sported a black-and-white polka dot mini dress with tights and black booties. She styled her long locks in tousled waves and also added a thin black clutch to finish off the look.

The 14-year-old rarely appears on the red carpet with her famous mom, so the photos were a welcome treat for fans of the actor.

The family resemblance is uncanny. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The "Eternals" premiere was certainly a family-friendly event as Hayek's co-star Angelina Jolie also brought five of her six children with her for the fun outing.

From left to right: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend Marvel Studios' "Eternals" premiere on Oct. 18, 2021 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Like Jolie, Hayek tends to keep her family life somewhat private but the proud mom does share the occasional glimpse into her world with fans.

Over the summer, for instance, she posted this photo of herself with her 15-year-old stepson Augustin “Augie” James. Augie's parents are François-Henri Pinault (Hayek's husband since 2009) and supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Last year, the actor celebrated Valentina's 13th birthday by sharing a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with her daughter.

"Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast," she wrote.

In 2018, Hayek also posted a sweet video that showed her daughter giving her a haircut.

"Happy birthday Valentina," she captioned the clip. "You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself."