Salma Hayek shares throwback pregnancy photo to mark daughter's 13th birthday

Salma Hayek is feeling nostalgic as her daughter enters her teen years.

The Oscar-nominated actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram from her pregnancy with daughter Valentina, who turned 13 on Monday.

“Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen," she captioned the topless picture of herself with her arms crossed over her chest. "They grow so fast...”

Hayek shares Valentina with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

The “Fools Rush In” star wasn't done digging through the archives, though. She posted another vintage photo of herself holding Valentina as a baby.

“Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life," she wrote. "Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, ‘Peace Day’, to illuminate our lives.

“You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star."

Hayek is not one to let a birthday go by unnoticed. Earlier this month, she marked her own most recent trip around the sun with an Instagram post featuring pictures of herself in a yellow swimsuit.

“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” she wrote.