Salma Hayek has placed a lot of trust in her daughter!

The Mexican-born actress took to Instagram Friday to share a sweet video and message in tribute to daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault's 11th birthday. The surprising part? In the video, Valentina is giving her mom a haircut!

"Happy birthday Valentina," Hayek captioned her clip. "You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself." She shared the same note in Spanish as well.

The savvy preteen certainly puts her natural talents on display here. In the video, she wields the scissors expertly, cutting her mama's locks in a perfectly straight line. Hayek herself looks none too worried, reclining in her deep marble tub while wearing a lush white robe and enjoying her trim.

Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina attend a movie screening in 2015. Steve Granitz / WireImage

The upbeat tune "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations plays over the clip, which Hayek credited Tess Bu Cuarón, Alfonso Cuarón’s 14-year-old daughter, for filming and editing. Hayek sure is employing some talented kids!

Valentina may just have a future career in beauty, though Hayek, who's married to luxury brand mogul François-Henri Pinault, has talked about finding confidence outside of physical appearance.

In 2016, the Oscar nominee told The Edit, Net-A-Porter's digital magazine, where she seeks out happiness: "Being present and being inspired, especially by simple things," she explained.

Cheers to that! Although, having a daughter who moonlights as a stellar hairdresser may just be one of those simple things.