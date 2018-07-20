share tweet pin email

Checking off all those back-to-school items on your shopping list can get expensive. But about a third of states give parents a break with summertime "tax holidays," during which there's no state sales tax on certain things like clothing, school supplies and even computers.

Every little bit helps!

Check out the list below (see the Federation of Tax Administrators' site for more information) to find out the details of back-to-school tax holidays in all 16 states that offer them:

Alabama, July 20-22

Clothing up to $100, computers up to $750, school supplies up to $50 and books up to $30.

Arkansas, August 4-5

Clothing up to $100 and some school supplies.

Connecticut, August 19-25

Clothing and footwear valued up to $100.

Florida, August 3-5

Clothing up to $60 and $15 in school supplies.

Iowa, August 3-4

Clothing up to $100.

Maryland, August 12-18

Clothing and footwear up to $100.

Missouri, August 3-5

Clothing up to $100, $50 in school supplies and computers up to $1,500.

New Mexico, August 3-5

Clothing up to $100, $30 in school supplies, computers up to $1,000 and computer equipment valued up to $500.

Ohio, August 3-5

Clothing up to $75, school supplies up to $20.

Oklahoma, August 3-5

Clothing up to $100.

South Carolina, August 3-5

Clothing, school supplies, computers and some home goods (blankets, bed linens, comforter sets, towels, shower curtains, bath rugs, pillows and pillow cases). No monetary limit given.

Tennessee, July 27-29

Clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $100 and computers up to $1,500.

Texas, August 10-12

Clothing, backpacks and school supplies up to $100.

Virginia, August 3-5

Clothing up to $100 and $20 in school supplies.

Wisconsin, August 3-5

Clothing and supplies up to $75, computers up to $750 and computer supplies valued up to $250.

Of course, if you live in Delaware, Alaska, Montana, Oregon or New Hampshire, there's never any state sales tax — so it's a tax holiday all year long.

