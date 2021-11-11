Pregnancy test sales are up: Millenial baby boom could be next, experts say

A post-pandemic baby boom could be on the way!

Pregancy test sales have grown 13 percent since June 2020, according to Nielsen data and a new report from Bank of America, which suggests that this could be a clear indicator that more millennials are planning to become parents. By comparison, pregnancy test sales averaged an increased of 2 percent year over year from 2016 to 2019, according to the report, which was obtained by CNBC.

The report also pointed to two other signs of an impending baby boom. The first, a recent Bank of America survey, found that 11.3 percent of those surveyed reported they were trying to get pregnant or were already expecting a baby in the next 12 months, marking the highest number of people since the survey was launched last year.

Birth rates are also up. According to Bank of America's research, births increased 3.3 percent in June, the most since 2013.

This reported increase comes after a slump during the pandemic. From 2019 to 2020, births declined on a monthly basis. The largest average decline of 6 percent happened in the second half of 2020 when much of the country was in lockdown, compared with a 2 percent decrease for the first half of the year, according to the CDC.

Doctors and nurses at the Michigan Medicine Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital started to prepare for a baby boom earlier this year. In a study published by JAMA Network Open, Dr. Molly Stout, maternal fetal medicine director at the hospital, explained how her team used electronic medical records to model the expected changes in pregnancy and birth rates during the pandemic.

Based on her modeling, Dr. Stout added that she predicted a baby boom of 10 to 15 percent at the hospital through the summer and fall months.

“We predicted a birth surge to occur during the summer and into the fall, and we indeed saw the predicted surge in births documenting great accuracy of our prospective modeling," she told TODAY in an email. "In fact, we aren’t through it yet and some modeling that we do routinely to anticipate our obstetric volumes suggest we will have above our typical birth rates on and off again, even continuing into next spring."