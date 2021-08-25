Sadie Robertson responds to fan who unfollowed her over postpartum body

Sadie Robertson isn't hiding how she feels about her postpartum body.

On Sunday, the "Duck Dynasty" star posted a pair of photos — one of her holding 3-month-old daughter Honey while wearing a distinctive pair of pants, and a second wearing the same pants when she was one month pregnant — alongside a lengthy caption.

"1 year ago i took a pic in these pants - 1 month pregnant. I haven’t worn them since, bc they haven’t fit! a lot has changed since last year... some moments you all saw & most you all did not see bc that’s how social media goes right?" Robertson wrote.

Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their daughter on May 11, 2021.

She explained she rarely reads her direct messages, but she recently did and one stood out. The message was from a mom telling Robertson that she and her daughters would be unfollowing the star because they did not appreciate how much Robertson appeared to "brag and flaunt" her postpartum body.

"Which is totally fine to unfollow me, but it was WHY that got me," Robertson wrote in the caption. "I thought about how I could’ve told her that I didn’t 'bounce back' how you may perceive outwardly. I could tell her about parts of me that haven’t healed yet. I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth bc of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor. I could’ve told her things my doctor has told me, & the counselor i saw helped me through."

Robertson went on to explain that she chooses to only document the "awesome things" her body does, rather than focusing on the negative.

"Does that mean I’m bragging? That is certainly not my intent," she said. "I just feel as though we have better and bigger things to talk about. The last year of my life wasn’t about my body changing, but it was about me as a person growing."

Robertson shared that over the past year she has grown in life, love, endurance, faith and hope.

"I hope those are the things you saw," she wrote. "I honestly believe those things are more helpful to show (than) the bumps, the jeans not fitting, the workouts I can’t do & so on."

She ended with a message for women who follow her.

"Ladies, I just want to challenge you not to become insecure bc of what someone else chooses to or not to post," she wrote. "Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related: