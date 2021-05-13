Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff welcome 1st child

Sadie Robertson is a mom!

The former "Duck Dynasty" star, 23, and her husband, Christian Huff, 22, welcomed a baby girl named Honey on Tuesday, May 12.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here," Sadie wrote in an Instagram caption Wednesday night, accompanied by three photos of her in the hospital with Christian and Honey. "Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness."

Christian shared an announcement on his Instagram page as well, where he wrote, "Welcome to the world sweet honey girl."

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2019, announced they were expecting in October.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" Robertson wrote next to an Instagram pic of her and Huff posing with sonogram images of their baby.

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world!" she added. "Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

In Octover, Robertson revealed that she'd been hospitalized with COVID-19 while pregnant. The Louisiana native shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram on Oct. 26, calling the ordeal "one of the most challenging things" she'd ever experienced.

"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!" she wrote.

The Louisiana native told fans she was on her way to a full recovery and confirmed that "baby Huff" was healthy.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant shared more candid details about battling COVID-19 during the Oct. 28th episode of her "WHOA That’s Good" podcast. Joining Robertson were her mom, Korie Robertson, 47, and her sister, Bella Robertson, 18, who both also contracted the virus along with multiple other family members.

At the same time COVID-19 was causing Robertson to suffer headaches, fever, sore throat and more "terrible" symptoms, she was also experiencing morning sickness. The combination became so intense, her mother urged her to go to the hospital to be certain she and her baby were safe.

The decision to stay at the hospital alone while pregnant was a "brave" one, said Korie Roberson, who added of her daughter, "That's when I knew she was a mom. She's not just thinking about herself."