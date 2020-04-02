Ryan Reynolds reveals what quarantine is like with his 3 daughters

For parents all around the globe, quarantine means quality time with the kids, and actor Ryan Reynolds is no exception.

The “Deadpool” star is currently holed up in his home, surrounded by family, and during a video visit to Stephen Colbert’s YouTube “Late Show,” he opened up about how they’re all passing the time.

“I’m here with my wife, Blake (Lively), our three daughters — 5, 3 and about 8 months,” he said, adding, “Those aren’t their names; those are ages.”

As for their names, the oldest is James, the toddler is Inez and the youngest one’s name remains a mystery, thanks to her privacy-loving parents.

But the otherwise-private papa did share how his girls are keeping him busy these days, and how he’s dealing with being the only man around.

“I do not miss masculine company at all,” Reynolds said assuredly. “Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise, so it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff.”

And he doesn’t get much say in the matter when it comes to that “girl stuff.”

“I tried not to push certain gender-normative ideas on my kids as they were born,” the 43-year-old explained. “But each one, when they came out that chute, they really wanted to make dresses; they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. So that’s what I do.”

His most recent “girly” endeavor? “This morning, I made dresses out of tissue paper,” he said. “That was fun … for them.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, seen here with daughters James and Inez, attended the ceremony honoring him with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Of course, it’s not all dress-up.

“We’re doing a lot of homeschooling,” Reynolds continued. “We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience."

Then the owner of Aviation Gin joked, “But I’m mostly drinking.”

And he kept the humor going as he mentioned that the girls’ grandmother, his mother-in-law, is staying with them, too.

“She’s been a lifesaver,” he said, before deadpanning, “She doesn’t know it, but she’s emergency food, if this gets real.”

The fact that the star is loving and laughing through his time at home surrounded by the ladies in his life is no surprise. As he told TODAY during a visit to the show last year, “It’s all women (at home). I’d have it no other way.”