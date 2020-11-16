Why Ryan Reynolds 'never' imagined he would be a girl dad

Ryan Reynolds is happily outnumbered at home.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, the actor, 44, gushed that his wife, Blake Lively, and their young three daughters “are the most capable people” he’s ever encountered.

“If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire,” Reynolds explained.

Reynolds and Lively, 33, are parents to James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, who was born in fall 2019.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively posed with their daughters, James and Inez, in 2016. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“I love being a girl dad,” he revealed. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it.”

The actor, who is promoting his new movie "The Croods: A New Age,” also opened up how he and Lively are never working at the same time.

“I just try to be as present as possible,” Reynolds said. “We don’t split up. Like, I shoot movies, and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

When Reynolds appeared on “The Tonight Show” in April he told Jimmy Fallon that he was happily hunkered down with Lively and their little ones.

“We’re doing a lot of home schooling,” he said at the time. “We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little about gardening. We’re trying to make this an an educational experience.”

Then, the owner of Aviation Gin joked, “But I’m mostly drinking!”

"The Croods: A New Age" is from Universal Pictures, which shares the same parent company as TODAY.