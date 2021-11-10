Boys vs. Girls: Who’s harder to raise? Ryan Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively, would say they’re equally tough.

“It’s absolute mayhem,” Reynolds revealed on TODAY Wednesday. “You’re just every day, clinging by the skin of your teeth.”

The “Deadpool” star, 45, noted that he grew up with three older brothers who would gang up on him at home.

“So I was always afraid I would have boys,” he said. “Now that I have girls, I realized I should not have been afraid. I should have wanted boys as well. They’re just as rough.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds posed at an event in August. Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Earlier this week, Reynolds revealed the secret to his successful marriage. The actor and Lively, 34, celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary in September.

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends,” Reynolds told “Entertainment Tonight,” while promoting his new movie, “Red Notice.” “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it.”

“We’ve always liked each other,” he continued. “We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

The pair are also on the same page when it comes to parenting.

“I just try to be as present as possible,” Reynolds said while speaking to “Access Hollywood” last year. “We don’t split up. Like, I shoot movies, and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”