Ryan Reynolds joins search for teddy bear containing late woman's voice

Mara Soriano feels her heart sink every time she hears a garbage truck.

On July 24, Soriano’s Build-A-Bear teddy containing a recording of her late mother’s voice was stolen during a hectic move in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“I keep picturing it in a bin somewhere,” the 28-year-old storyboard artist told TODAY Parents.

Her mother, Marilyn Soriano, died of pancreatic cancer in June 2019 at age 53. Just one month before entering hospice care, she surprised her daughter with the custom stuffed animal containing recorded messages of love and encouragement.

Mara Soriano is pictured with her mother, Marilyn Soriano, who died in 2019. Courtesy Mara Soriano

“Some of it is in Filipino. It’s basically, ‘I love you. I’m proud of you. No matter where you are, I will always be with you,’” Soriano revealed. “I know it’s a bear, but it kinda feels like losing my mom all over again. I feel like I really let her down.”

The male thief, who was captured on security footage fleeing the scene, also swiped Soriano’s iPad and Nintendo Switch.

“Those other things that were in my backpack aren’t as important,” Soriano said. “The bear had a specific message that was just for me.”

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds, who lost his father in 2015, is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the keepsake.

“Zero questions asked,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “I think we all need this bear to come home.”

Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” and “Scrubs” star Zach Braff also are encouraging their followers to help in the search.

Soriano said that after Reynolds tweeted about the story, it didn't just snowball — it "avalanched."

Mara Soriano with her late mother, Marilyn Soriano. Courtesy Mara Soriano

“We’ve got people looking into Dumpsters and alleyways because this story is so well-known. All the local shops and restaurants are so eager to help,” Soriano told TODAY Parents. “I’m so floored by all the kindness. This outpouring of support is what's keeping me together. I feel like the whole world needs this bear back.”

Anyone with information about Mara Soriano's bear should email findmamabearyvr@gmail.com.

