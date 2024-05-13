Ryan Reynolds reveals whether his new baby's name is on Taylor Swift's album

Did Taylor Swift announce the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's fourth child on her new album?

On TODAY Monday, Reynolds addressed the question that's been on the minds of many Swifties.

The actor stopped by Studio 1A on May 13 to chat about his latest film, "IF," and Savannah Guthrie couldn't resist asking him if he'd finally divulge the name of his youngest child, who was born in 2023.

“Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics so just tell us this: Is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name anywhere on the new record?” she asked.

“She’s been wondering if were going to have to wait for another song," Hoda Kotb added.

Reynolds jokingly dodged the question: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be."

The father of four continued, “We’ll say this. We’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start. You know, (she’s a) prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Lively and Reynolds welcomed their fourth child last year, but have not publicly divulged the name or gender of the child.

Swift, who is close friends with Lively, included their other three daughters' names — Betty, James and Inez — on a song called "Betty" on her 2020 album "Folklore." James is also name checked in the singer's song "Gorgeous," off 2017's "Reputation."

In 2022, Swifties thought the singer may have hinted at the new baby's name in her song "You're on Your Own, Kid." The song was released shortly after Lively announced her pregnancy and features the name Daisy Mae/May.

Swift is known for dropping Easter egg clues into her songs, so it's quite possible that the name of Reynolds and Lively's fourth child is one of the many names she features in "The Tortured Poets Department."

For the time being, however, Reynolds seems quite content with keeping fans guessing.