We can't tell who's who in this father-son pic of Ryan Phillippe and son Deacon

Stop us if you've heard this before: Ryan Phillippe's son, Deacon, looks just like his dad.

The "Cruel Intentions" star, who shares Deacon, 17, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, posted a series of photos of himself with his son in the great outdoors on Instagram last weekend and the resemblance between the two is uncanny as they show off their chiseled bodies.

"I thought deacon was you!" one person commented.

"Twins," another person commented.

“You and Reece literally created you guys twins!” someone else wrote.

Can you tell Phillippe from his son? @ryanphillipe / Instagram

Fans are used to doing a double take when seeing Deacon. Earlier this summer, Witherspoon posted a photo of the two of them and many people couldn’t help but notice how he was the spitting image of his father.

It’s not just his dad’s genes Deacon inherited, either. Earlier this year, Witherspoon posted a selfie with her son where they're enjoying a sunset. Many people felt that snapshot highlighted just how much Deacon looks like his parents.

Witherspoon and Phillippe also share a daughter, Ava, 21. The former couple married in 1999 after co-starring in the film “Cruel Intentions” and officially divorced in 2008. Witherspoon then married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011, and the couple have an 8-year-old son, Tennessee.

It's not only Phillippe's side of the family where relatives may look alike, either. Last year, Witherspoon, her mother and Ava snapped a photo where the resemblance was pretty obvious.

