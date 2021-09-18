Ryan Phillippe shares surprising reply when asked if son Deacon looks like him

Like father, like son? Not so fast!

Ryan Phillippe had a surprising response when asked if he thought his son Deacon, 17, looks like him.

"Obviously, there is a father-son resemblance," Phillippe, 47, told E! News. "But he actually looks a lot more like Reese's side of the family. Ava looks more like mine."

Phillippe added that ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, 45, agrees with him on which parent their son and daughter, Ava, most resembles.

"Quite often, the interpretation in the media is that she looks exactly like her mom and he looks exactly like me, but I think we both feel differently about it," the "Cruel Intentions" actor said.

Some fans seem to agree with Phillippe. When he posted this pic of himself with Deacon on Instagram last October, his followers had a lot to say.

"Reese Witherspoon has really strong genes! The kid looks exactly like her," one commented.

"Looking justttttttttt like his momma," wrote another.

But others saw a close resemblance between the actor and his teenage son.

"Look like brothers," another claimed.

Still, when fans saw another selfie Reese posted featuring her and Deacon, many felt that he's the perfect mix of both of his parents.

"He’s such a perfect blend of u both,” one fan wrote.

Both parents have a lot to be proud of — Deacon released his first song, "Long Run," in June 2020 and mom Reese called it the "perfect summer bop." And when Ava celebrated her 22nd birthday earlier this month, her mom paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!" Reese wrote alongside a picture of her as a toddler and another more grown-up pic.

In the comments, one fan pointed out Ava's resemblance to her mom. "Literally thought this was you," they wrote.

But Reese may have settled the who-looks-like-who argument once and for all with this picture she posted last month.

"Turns out… goofy is genetic!" she captioned the playful photo, making the case that no matter which parent Deacon and Ava look like, it's their personalities that stand out the most.