Sign up for our newsletter

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, are parents again!

The couple welcomed a daughter named Liv Rae Lochte on Monday — and proud dad Lochte couldn't wait to share a picture of her on Instagram.

"Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long," the athlete captioned a pic of him holding his new baby girl, as the couple's 2-year-old son, Caiden, looks on.

"She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4," he added.

The 12-time Olympic medalist, 34, and his former Playboy model wife, 27, announced they were expecting again with a cute family photo last November.

The photo found Lochte holding an ultrasound image as little Caiden held up his sweater to show off his tummy.

"BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020," Lochte captioned it.

Lochte and Reid tied the knot in January 2018. Rebecca Sapp / WireImage

Reid shared the same photo on Instagram, gushing, "We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already!"

The couple got engaged in October 2016 after dating for less than a year. They tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Gainesville, Florida, in January 2018.

Two months after welcoming little Caiden in June 2017, Lochte shared a video of himself teaching his son a few swimming moves. "Have to start him early haha, and he's loving it," he wrote.

Here's hoping we get a similar peek at baby Liv's first swim lesson, too!

Congrats to Ryan and Kayla on their little girl!