/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, are expecting their second child!

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing an adorable family photo of themselves with their 17-month-old son, Caiden.

In the pic, a happy Lochte, 34, holds up an ultrasound photo while little Caiden lifts his sweater to show off his tummy.

"BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020," the 12-time medal winner captioned the sweet shot.

Reid shared the same photo on Instagram, gushing, "We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already!"

The former Playboy model, 27, also revealed that the newlyweds, who tied the knot in January, will welcome their new bundle of joy next June.

While the couple hasn't yet revealed whether they're expecting a son or a daughter, one thing's for sure — Papa Lochte will get baby No. 2's swimming lessons started in no time.

In August 2017, Lochte shared a video of himself showing Caiden some moves when he was just two months old!

The sweet clip finds the swimming legend teaching his son the butterfly, the breaststroke and more.

"Have to start him early haha, and he's loving it," Lochte captioned it.

Congrats to Ryan and Kayla Rae on their wonderful news!