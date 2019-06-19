Sign up for our newsletter

Kayla Rae Reid may not love her post-baby cellulite and stretch marks, but she sure isn't hiding them.

In fact, the wife of Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte shared a photo of her postpartum body in her Instagram stories just one day after giving birth to the couple's second child, daughter Liv Rae, on Monday.

The former Playboy model, 27, shot a photo of herself Tuesday posing in a white bra and a pair of post-pregnancy undies.

"Postpartum day one (I will leave the TMI stuff to myself)," she wrote on the photo, which found her 12-time Olympic medalist hubby, 34, lounging in a bed behind her.

Reid, whose wet hair is seen wrapped in a towel, then noted a few facts about her body after childbirth.

"Swollen. Cellulite and stretch marks have tripled," she wrote, adding, "Gained a total of 50 pounds (126 -176)."

Those undies? "Depends diapers," she shared.

Just the day before, the mom of two shared a gallery of pics taken in the hospital shortly after the couple welcomed Liv Rae.

The photos find Reid breastfeeding her little girl and gazing at her sweetly. Lochte's also seen gushing over his baby daughter. In several of the shots, the couple's cute son, Caiden, 2, grins alongside his new sister.

"We did it!!! A healthy baby girl. Liv Rae Lochte you’re so sweet and so beautiful. Seeing Caiden’s reaction was an absolute cherry on top," Reid wrote in her caption.

She added, "Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible."

Reid later followed up with an adorable photo of Liv Rae sleeping in a pink onesie and white bow headband.

"Baby girl is home," she wrote. "Thank you so much to EVERYONE for all the sweet messages and congratulations!!!!!!!!”

Proud dad Lochte shared his own photo featuring his kids to announce Liv Rae's arrival.

"Miracle #2 witnessed," he gushed, adding, "She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4."