Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Rae Reid expecting baby No. 3 in June

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid are expanding their family once again.

In a sweet Instagram video shared on Friday, Dec. 9, Reid and Lochte revealed that they are expecting their third child together.

The montage showed clips from a family trip to the beach at sunset with the couple’s two children, Caiden Zane, 5, and Liv Rae, 3. In the video, Lochte and Reid posed side-by-side, placing their hands over her growing baby bump. Reid also spliced in a clip of her sonogram before sharing a sweet moment of her son and daughter placing their hands on her stomach.

“Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!” Reid wrote to accompany the video. Both Caiden and Liv are also June babies.

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid, and their children, Caiden and Liv, posing on the beach to announce baby No. 3. Kayla Rae Reid / Ryan Lochte / Instagram

Lochte and Reid tied the knot in Jan. 2018 during a courthouse ceremony in Gainesville, Florida. Less than a year later, they welcomed Caiden on June 8, 2017. Liv was born two laters later, on June 17, 2019.

While Lochte told TODAY’s Craig Melvin in an Oct. 2019 interview that he “never in a million years” expect to be a father, he appears to have adjusted to the role quite well, even instilling important life lessons in his children.

When the swimmer was still an Olympic hopeful ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he spoke about his desire to make the Olympic team following multiple suspensions from competition, as well as his desire to have his family in the stands.

Lochte ultimately didn’t qualify for the team, but told Melvin, "I also want to show my kids that no matter what, no matter how many times you get knocked down, that you can get up and you can keep fighting.”