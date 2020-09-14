NFL player Russell Wilson has a mini look-alike!

On Sunday, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, shared an Instagram photo of their 7-week-old son, Win, and fans can’t get over just how similar they look.

In the photo, Win poses in a custom Seattle Seahawks uniform designed to look like his quarterback dad’s. For added effect, the infant has eye black painted on his cheeks and a towel tucked into his waistband.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Had my 1st Game Today and I’m feeling GOOD. W for the WIN!” Ciara, 34, wrote in a caption, referencing the Seahawks’ season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Followers flooded Ciara's post with comments about Win's uncanny resemblance to 31-year-old Wilson.

“He’s his father’s twin!” commented one person.

“A clone!” wrote another.

The rest of the family got into the team spirit, too. Ciara also posted an Instagram video of herself cheering for her husband in a Seahawks jersey. In the clip, she cradles Win while his big sister, Sienna, 3, and Ciara's oldest son, Future, 6, dance around excitedly.

“Bringing the stadium energy to the house!” she captioned the post. “#Gohawks!!”

Ciara and Wilson welcomed Win, their second child together, on July 23. Just two days before she delivered, Ciara shot a music video for her song "Rooted," in which she busts some moves and celebrates new life all while proudly baring her baby bump.

"From being in the 10th month of my pregnancy, in studio, & literally in labor working on this song, it was truly a memorable experience creating the Rooted song & video," she wrote on Instagram.