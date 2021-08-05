Russell Wilson, Ciara celebrate after son takes his 1st steps at Seahawks practice

Russell Wilson and Ciara have a walker on the their hands!

On Wednesday, the proud parents took to Instagram to share that son, Win, born in July 2020, happened to take his first steps on the Seahawks' training camp practice field.

"Win’s first steps!" the Seattle Seahawks quarterback captioned a carousel of photos capturing the sweet moment during training camp. "Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time...it hit me that God orders our steps."

Wilson continued by quoting Proverbs verse 16:9, "'In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.' So many times in life I would always want to control & decide what is best or what I should do. Going into year 10 & watching my kids grow has given me such a perspective in life of a 'Rookie.' Knowing that in the Game of Life that Jesus is the Quarterback. I thank You Jesus for allowing me to Let Go & Let God! I praise You!!!"

The happy mom didn't miss out on her 1-year-old's milestone, sharing a celebratory post on her own account.

"Win Started Walking! Yay! The Days of taking his 1st Steps is here! So proud! Now…look out world!" she wrote alongside a video that shows Win walking toward big sister, Sienna Princess Wilson.

It's not the first time the couple, who wed in July 2016, have used social media to celebrate Win. After giving birth, Ciara serenaded the newborn and posted a video on Twitter.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/tZv4ukNqXQ — Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2020

"Oof, I didn't have it in me, but I could get it out," she said, noting she was a little out of breath as she sang.

Ciara also celebrated her son with a music video dedicated to "Black excellence." She showed off her baby bump while she was pregnant with Win in a music video for her August 2020 single, "Rooted."

In addition to her two children with Wilson, Ciara also has a 7-year-old son named after his father and her ex, Future.