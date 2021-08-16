Rumer Willis shares childhood pics with parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

It may be Rumer Willis' birthday, but she just gave her fans a pretty nice gift: some adorable throwback photos from her childhood.

The actor, 33, kicked off her special day Monday by sharing a series of snapshots from her younger years, and we couldn't help but smile as we scrolled through them.

Willis' mom, Demi Moore, appears in a few of the shots, including the first one, which shows the young mom sporting a bewildered look on her face as she holds her daughter up in the air. In the second photo, dad Bruce Willis wraps his baby girl in a warm embrace.

Willis tossed a few other photos of her parents into the mix, including one of her and her mom when Moore was rocking a pixie cut and one of her and her dad chilling out on the couch together.

The birthday girl also included several solo shots of herself, including one in which she rocks some sunglasses indoors.

Willis added a short and sweet caption to her post, writing, "How it started…..8.16.88."

Moore sent a sweet shoutout to her daughter on her own Instagram page and shared a photo of a young Willis standing up in a convertible with her hands on the wheel and a big grin on her face.

"Rumer Glenn Willis — you rocked my world when you were born at 7:04am in Paducah, Kentucky. You kept to the schedule and arrived on your due date. Ready for life, love and learning," the 58-year-old wrote.

"You were a gorgeous baby and you have grown into the most stunning, remarkable young woman. I am so grateful you chose me to be your mother. Happy birthday, Rumer Glenn. I love and adore you and can’t wait to see what the next 33 years brings!" she continued.

Willis was tickled pink by the loving gesture and responded in the comments section, writing, "I love you so much mama."