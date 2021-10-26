After Bruce Willis and Demi Moore ended their 12-year marriage in 2000, the exes, who share daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27, vowed to stay friends. Now, Rumer is opening up about what their peaceful relationship means to her.

“I’m incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them,” Rumer told People.

Rumer was 10 when the "Die Hard" star and Moore announced they were splitting. She noted that many of her childhood friends found themselves in the same situation — but they weren’t as lucky.

“I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays,” Rumer revealed. “And I didn’t have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different.”

(left to right) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis in 2019. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

In 2009, Bruce married Emma Heming Willis with whom he has two children, 9-year-old Mabel and 7-year-old Evelyn.

Earlier this year, Moore, 58, shared a heartfelt tribute to Emma, 43, on International Women’s Day.

“I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another,” the “Ghost” actor wrote. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

Moore and Bruce made headlines early in the coronavirus crisis when they quarantined together with Rumer, Scout and Tallulah in Idaho.

“I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time we had,” Moore told Naomi Campbell on the supermodel's YouTube show in February. “It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a bit later when the kids were finished with school.”

