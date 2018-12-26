Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Brady Singer wanted a way to say thanks to his parents for all the time and money they sacrificed for him in support of his career.

So he struck out their debt for Christmas.

Singer, 22, who received a signing bonus of more than $4 million as the No. 18 overall pick in this year's Major League Baseball Draft, left his parents in tears with his surprise they won't forget.

The former University of Florida star posted a video on Twitter of his parents, Brett and Jacquelyn, with tears streaming down their faces as Jacquelyn read a heartfelt letter he wrote them for Christmas.

He let them know that he paid off a bank loan and all of their debt in appreciation for the financial sacrifices they made to support his career as he was coming up through the expensive ranks of elite youth travel baseball.

"Now, instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on traveling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves because you deserve the very best,'' Jacquelyn reads aloud while crying. "I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you.

"Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality. I love you both more than you could ever imagine and will never forget what you both have done."

Singer won the SEC Pitcher of the Year Award and the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy as the national baseball player of the year, but that paled in comparison to the moment he had on Christmas in the family's kitchen.

"Thank you for everything you've done to help me reach my dreams," Singer wrote in his letter. "There's absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will."

