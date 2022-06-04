One year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world.

In honor of the special occasion, members of the royal wished the little girl, nicknamed "Lili," a happy first birthday on Twitter.

"Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!" Queen Elizabeth II's official Twitter account tweeted on Saturday morning.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William shared.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, got in on the fun too and said, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂"

Lilibet is Harry and Meghan's second child. The two also share their 3-year-old son, Archie. In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the couple said that the family would spend their daughter's birthday "privately" while in England celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

When Lilibet was born, her proud parents revealed that their little girl's name is a homage to the queen herself and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” they explained in another statement. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their family. Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation

During the Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral with other members of the royal family, including Prince William and the former Kate Middleton.

The duo then attended the queen's annual Trooping the Colour event, which celebrates her April birthday. But since Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the British royal family, they couldn’t join the queen and the rest of their family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the event.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to Santa Barbara to live a quiet life with their family.

