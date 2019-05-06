Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 3:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Britain's royal family is a bit bigger today thanks to an early morning delivery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy to the world Monday, putting an end to months of speculation about what the gender would be and when the wee royal would arrive. But the guessing game isn't quite over yet.

We still don't know the little one's name.

When Prince Harry greeted reporters with the good news on the grounds of Windsor Castle, he said he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, are "still thinking about names."

"The baby's a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it," he said, calling the naming process "the next bit."

But how long will reporters and royal watcher have to wait?

Well, the family is planning to greet the press in "two days' time," according to Harry, but that doesn't mean a moniker will be ready by then. In fact, it's possible that the name game could go on for some time.

As we recently explained in a run-up to the baby's arrival, royals rarely rush to make a public announcement when it comes to a newborn's name.

For Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, two days passed between the arrivals of Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the moment the proud parents told the press their names. And when baby No. 3, Louis arrived, it took four days.

But that's not a royal record — it's not even close.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana left everyone waiting a week after William's birth to share the name of the one-day king, though their adoring public only had to wait one day after Harry's arrival to learn what he'd be called.

However, baby Sussex's great-grandmother really knew how to keep the suspense going.

An entire month passed between the time Queen Elizabeth gave birth to her first child and the time the rest of the world knew him as Charles.

There's been plenty of speculation about what Harry and Meghan's bundle of joy might be called. British bookies showed James, Arthur, Alexander and Philip in the lead for boy names for months, and just recently, many stopped taking bets because the Royal.uk website seemed to offer clues that a few of those names might be in the running for real. But Buckingham Palace was quick to assure everyone that there was nothing official about those so-called hints.

Besides, even if fans could figure out one of the names that way, they likely couldn't figure them all out.

The royal family has an affinity for long names. For instance, Prince Harry is actually Prince Henry Charles Albert David.

What will the name(s) be? Stay tuned!